A good first Health Fair

Sat, 04/29/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Committee happy with participation and turnout for first-time event
Brittany Stange

About 70 people signed in and attended the New Hampton Health Fair on Saturday.The committee said while the day went great they also learned about a few more resources they would like to add in the future and some advice to advertise that there is something here for all ages.“We are talking about keeping it around the same date next year to make this an annual event,” said Committee Member Jolene Rosonke.While Earth Day is on a Sunday next year they are tentatively planning for Saturday, April 21, 2018.“For the first time we were pleased with how the event went and everyone that attended didn't leave empty handed as there was a lot of information and freebies to pick up,” said Rosonke.Next year they are hoping to get more of the dentists, eye doctors and chiropractors.“Thanks to all the vendors for their time and effort,” Rosonke concluded, “to provide the information and materials.”

