‘Breakfast with Santa’ just works

Ask Rick Kramer what makes the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa event a success, and the department director will give you a two-part answer.

“Well, there’s Santa, obviously,” he said with a laugh, “but seriously, the volunteers we have, they are what makes this work every year. The cooks, the dishwashers, the Boy Scouts … we couldn’t do it without them.”

Those cooks and dishwashers included several old reliables — and yes, we know we’re going to get in trouble for using the word “old” in this sentence — like Suellen Kolbet, Connie Boyd, Karen Clemens and Lori Marzolf and a few new volunteers that included Jenny van der Meer, Leon Kolbet and Maceyn Hackman.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 11 New Hampton Tribune.