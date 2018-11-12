Home / News / ‘Breakfast with Santa’ just works

‘Breakfast with Santa’ just works

Tue, 12/11/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Santa, volunteers put on another great Parks and Recreation event
By: 
Bob Fenske

Ask Rick Kramer what makes the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa event a success, and the department director will give you a two-part answer.
“Well, there’s Santa, obviously,” he said with a laugh, “but seriously, the volunteers we have, they are what makes this work every year. The cooks, the dishwashers, the Boy Scouts … we couldn’t do it without them.”
Those cooks and dishwashers included several old reliables — and yes, we know we’re going to get in trouble for using the word “old” in this sentence — like Suellen Kolbet, Connie Boyd, Karen Clemens and Lori Marzolf and a few new volunteers that included Jenny van der Meer, Leon Kolbet and Maceyn Hackman.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 11 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

