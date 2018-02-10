‘Celebrities’ make push for reading

One of the highlights of homecoming every week is the annual tradition of “Celebrity Readers,” and this past Thursday, the “celebrities” — the members of the fall sports teams at New Hampton High School — spent the morning with a designated New Hampton Elementary School classroom and read children’s books to the students.

Each classroom is different as some classes, like Dennis Pagel’s fourth-grade homeroom, have the readers compete in various competitions after reading to the students.

For example, the high school students tried to balance six Hostess Ding Dongs on their foreheads and also played a dice-stacking game in which they had to try to place five dice on the edge of a popsicle stick.

