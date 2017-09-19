Home / News / ‘Celebrity Readers’ gives kids chance to see their heroes

‘Celebrity Readers’ gives kids chance to see their heroes

Tue, 09/19/2017 - 6:30pm Bob Fenske
By: 
James Grob

New Hampton Elementary students received a special treat on Thursday of last week, as they met several local “celebrities.”
Thursday was “Celebrity Reader Day” in the New Hampton School District, as a traditional part of Homecoming Week.
Several celebrities — that is, varsity athletes and cheerleaders — took a short trip from the high school to the elementary school in order to sit down and read stories to the younger generation.
They did much more than that, however. After the stories were read, the celebrities played several games with the kids.
 

