‘Drive-up’ theater kicks off next week

Sat, 05/27/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ will be first film shown by group of Iowa Big North students
Bob Fenske

The screen makes even the largest big-screen television look tiny, as the boys of Iowa Big North discovered Wednesday afternoon.
That’s when Hunter Carey, Jared Aegerter and Devon McClain worked on setting up the screen that will be used for the IBN Drive-Up Theatre that will make its debut in New Hampton next week.
But before “A Dog’s Purpose” is shown next Friday and Saturday on the grounds of the old Dungey’s Furniture and Flooring location, the boys of IBN are checking off last-minute details from their list.
That put them in the New Hampton High School gymnasium Wednesday afternoon, where they made sure that they knew how to set up the giant, inflatable screen.

For the complete story see the 5/26/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

