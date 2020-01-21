Home / News / ‘Dud’ storm was bad enough
Snow begins to fall on New Hampton Friday afternoon as traffic makes its way down Main Street near Mikkelson Park.

‘Dud’ storm was bad enough

Tue, 01/21/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Sheriff to ‘second-guessers:’ Area superintendents made the correct decision
By: 
Bob Fenske

The first major winter storm of the season was, to some at least, a “dud.”

Still, it gave us a potpourri of weather conditions — ranging from snow, freezing rain, sleet, frigid temperatures and plenty of wind.

But … it also wasn’t as bad as originally forecast, which meant the second-guessers were out in full force, especially on social media where there were plenty of “what’s-the-school-thinking” sentiments and “this-isn’t-like-the-storms-we-had-when-I-was-a-kid” posts.

For more on this story see the January 21 Tribune.

