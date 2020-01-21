‘Dud’ storm was bad enough

The first major winter storm of the season was, to some at least, a “dud.”

Still, it gave us a potpourri of weather conditions — ranging from snow, freezing rain, sleet, frigid temperatures and plenty of wind.

But … it also wasn’t as bad as originally forecast, which meant the second-guessers were out in full force, especially on social media where there were plenty of “what’s-the-school-thinking” sentiments and “this-isn’t-like-the-storms-we-had-when-I-was-a-kid” posts.

For more on this story see the January 21 Tribune.