‘Ethanol’s here to stay’

To say Kevin Howes is upbeat about ethanol would be understating it.

Sure, ethanol is the Homeland Energy Solutions plant manager’s livelihood, but Howes shared a number of facts and figures with Chickasaw County Farm Bureau members Tuesday night to prove his point.

“Make no mistake about it,” he said during the Farm Bureau’s annual meeting at the Starlite Ballroom in Lawler, “ethanol is here to stay.”

And so, too, is Homeland, which operates a plant between to New Hampton and Lawler that is currently undergoing a $42 million expansion, just one year after the plant put in more than $16 million in capital improvements.

Howes touted the fuel and said ethanol provided what he called a “renaissance in rural America,” especially in Iowa, which leads the nation in ethanol production.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 11 Tribune