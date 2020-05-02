Home / News / ‘Exposure’ is the Extravaganza key
Picture Girl Photography owner Erin McGee discusses the services she offers during the Wedding Extravaganza that was held in New Hampton Saturday.

‘Exposure’ is the Extravaganza key

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Wedding event about more than just ‘sales’
By: 
Bob Fenske

Taking tuxedo orders wasn’t the main objective for Tim and Julie Denner Saturday; making contacts was.

And in a sense, that’s what the annual Wedding Extravaganza is all about.

“It’s really the exposure that we appreciate,” said Julie Denner, whose husband owns Mohawk Cleaners, a New Hampton business that provides tuxedo rental services. “We get a chance to talk to people, let them know we’re here and we have a lot of fun doing it.”

For more on this story see the February 4 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Previous issues
