‘Exposure’ is the Extravaganza key
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Wedding event about more than just ‘sales’
By:
Bob Fenske
Taking tuxedo orders wasn’t the main objective for Tim and Julie Denner Saturday; making contacts was.
And in a sense, that’s what the annual Wedding Extravaganza is all about.
“It’s really the exposure that we appreciate,” said Julie Denner, whose husband owns Mohawk Cleaners, a New Hampton business that provides tuxedo rental services. “We get a chance to talk to people, let them know we’re here and we have a lot of fun doing it.”
