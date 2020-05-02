‘Exposure’ is the Extravaganza key

Taking tuxedo orders wasn’t the main objective for Tim and Julie Denner Saturday; making contacts was.

And in a sense, that’s what the annual Wedding Extravaganza is all about.

“It’s really the exposure that we appreciate,” said Julie Denner, whose husband owns Mohawk Cleaners, a New Hampton business that provides tuxedo rental services. “We get a chance to talk to people, let them know we’re here and we have a lot of fun doing it.”

For more on this story see the February 4 Tribune.