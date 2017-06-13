‘Family reunion’ in the works for Irish Fest grand marshals

Forty-one years ago, Tom and Carole Leonard made the move from Milwaukee to Lawler, and they’ve never regretted it once.

“This is a great place to raise a family. That’s pretty much sums up Lawler to me,” said Tom, who will join his wife at the head of Lawler’s annual Irish Fest Parade this Saturday morning.

His wife smiled as she nodded in agreement.

“You know, I don’t think I want to say you don’t have to lock your doors,” she said, “but that’s the kind of town Lawler is.”

The couple is honored, yet humbled, by the honor that has been bestowed upon them.

“I’m not really into things like this,” Tom said, “but it is a nice honor and I guess one of the things we like about Irish Fest is all the kids come home every year.”

