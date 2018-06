Alta Vista Days, Heartland Days and Dairy Days are done, but Chickasaw County’s “Festival Month” is far from over.

Lawler kicks off its three-day bash, Irish Fest, today [Friday] with a host of activities and bands.

The Irish Fest Parade, which will be led by Pat and Joann Costigan, will be held Saturday at 1 p.m.

— For more on this story, see the June 15 New Hampton Tribune.