‘Gang’ comes up with Valentine’s surprise at TV

The members of the Turkey Valley’s “MOFIA” hide their faces with the flowers they surprised the schools’ girls with on Valentine’s Day.

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
They came in the dark of the night — Mateo, Vinnie, Hulk, Sal, Rocky, Danny, Rambo, Joey and Rocco — to Turkey Valley High School, and they opened every girls’ locker in the joint.

But these boys weren’t there to steal Thursday night, the night before Valentine’s Day, instead, they were leaving flowers for each and every girl that attends Turkey Valley.

“It was actually pretty cool,” said a young man who took the alias of Rambo, “especially when we got to school today and heard and saw how excited they were. We had a lot of fun with it, and it’s just a kind of neat thing.”

For more on this story see the February 18 Tribune.

