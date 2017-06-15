‘Great community’ members will lead the WODD parade

The grand marshals of the Water Over the Dam Days has been announced and shocked was the best word to describe Dick and Sue Baldwin when they heard the news.

Every year nominations are taken by residents and then it is decided and it was not hard since the committee felt they were very deserving of the honor.

“They are great community members,” said WODD organizer Tori Ulrichs. “They have served this community as business owners, a council member and if there is an activity in town, you're sure to see Dick and Sue in attendance."

The Water Over the Dam Days grand marshals have lived in Nashua since 1962, when they got married.

Fifty-five years later — even though they had chances to move — they remain in Nashua because for them, it’s home.

