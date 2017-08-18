‘Intakes’ will kick off the school year for N-P K-6 students

Nashua-Plainfield Elementary and Intermediate School students will get one extra day of summer vacation this year.

As junior high and high school students head back to school next Wednesday, students in grades K-6 can enjoy one last day of sleeping late because the elementary and intermediate schools will hold “intake conference” on that day.

In the past, the schools have held open houses on an evening prior to the first day of school.

“Honestly, they were a little bit of a zoo,” Principal Michelle Arneson said, “and teachers really didn’t get all that much one-on-one time with kids and their parents. Plus, for parents who have kids in both schools, it was a rush-here, rush-there kind of thing.”

Intake conferences can be scheduled anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and students should bring their supplies with them.

