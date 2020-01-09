‘It’s good to have them back’

Overheard outside St. Joseph Community School last week:

“I never thought I’d say this, but I am so pumped to go to school.”

Yeah, it took a pandemic for a kid to admit it, but the fact of the matter is that last week proved what a lot of “oldsters” already knew: Even those who complain secretly want to go back to school when fall rolls around.

Not that it felt all that much like autumn last week, but you get the idea, right?

For the first time since March 13, area schoolchildren returned to the classroom last Monday, survived the heat and made it through Week 1 unscathed.

“All in all, it was a very good start,” said New Hampton Community Schools Superintendent Jay Jurrens, who is also the top administrator at Turkey Valley. “it was different but good.”

