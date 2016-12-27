‘It’s part of the job’

The streets of New Hampton were relatively quiet on Saturday evening as New Hampton Police Officer Chad McGee patrolled the city.It wasn’t a typical Saturday evening; after all, it was Christmas Eve.Still, McGee knew at any time he could be called.“I’ve done enough Christmases to know that things happen,” he said. “You have families together in close quarters, sometimes there’s alcohol involved and yes, we’ve dealt with domestics ... even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”For the complete story see the 12/27/2016 New Hampton Tribune.