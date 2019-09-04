Home / News / ‘Ladies’ event draws big crowd to city’s businesses

‘Ladies’ event draws big crowd to city’s businesses

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 9:15am Bob Fenske
Annual New Horizons-Chamber event big hit again
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Shoppers converged on New Hampton’s downtown and outlying businesses from multiple cities, including several from the Waterloo area during a Saturday promotion, “Ladies, It’s Your Day!”
New Horizons Chamber of Commerce Director Jason Speltz said at least 100 people attended, and he ran out of goody bags by 10:30 a.m.
Some 20 businesses participated, and it was difficult to find parking on Main Street, which is considered a sign of retail health. Often nearby businesses see an increase in foot traffic as well during similar promotions.— For more on this story see the April 9 New Hampton Tribune.

