It took three summers of work and there’s yearly upkeep, but a Lawler family is ready to show their barn during a statewide self-guided tour.

‘Metamorphosis’ barn part of statewide tour

Tue, 09/24/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Lawler owner to ‘show off’ three years of work
By: 
Dorothy Huber

It’s a decision that needs to be made by many farmers and landowners: Do you sink money into a seldom-used barn, or let it go, eventually tearing it down?

Barns are a part of Iowa history, and fortunately there are people that are willing to preserve that iconic building that was such a big part of farming.

One of the 10 structures in the northeast Iowa section of the 2019 barn tour is the Blazek barn at 1755 Ridgeway Blvd., north of Lawler. The barn was built around 1900, but through the years the building has gone through a “metamorphosis,” says Robert Blazek, who resides at the farm and was largely responsible for bringing the barn back to life.

For more on this story see the September 24 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

