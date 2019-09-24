‘Metamorphosis’ barn part of statewide tour

It’s a decision that needs to be made by many farmers and landowners: Do you sink money into a seldom-used barn, or let it go, eventually tearing it down?

Barns are a part of Iowa history, and fortunately there are people that are willing to preserve that iconic building that was such a big part of farming.

One of the 10 structures in the northeast Iowa section of the 2019 barn tour is the Blazek barn at 1755 Ridgeway Blvd., north of Lawler. The barn was built around 1900, but through the years the building has gone through a “metamorphosis,” says Robert Blazek, who resides at the farm and was largely responsible for bringing the barn back to life.

