‘Midmester’ comes to middle school

English, math, social studies and math are out – in a way, at least — and classes like “Disaster Zone: Preparing to Help Your Community,” “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” and “Enviro-Maniacs” are in at New Hampton Middle School.The school kicked off its Midmester Academy Thursday, a two-week event that school officials tout as “equipping our students to solve the problems of tomorrow.”For the complete story see the 1/27/2017 New Hampton Tribune.