‘Normal’ harvest nearing for area farmers

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Although crops are a tad ‘behind’ last year, agronomist expects decent yields
James Grob

Terry Basol doesn’t have a crystal ball to help him see into the future, and even if he did, it probably wouldn’t tell him all that much about the upcoming fall harvest.
There are just too many unknown factors that could still influence the outcome.
But Basol, Iowa State University Extension Field Agronomist, has no reason to believe there will be anything unusual about this year’s crops.
“Our yields are looking pretty normal for both corn and soybeans this year,” said Basol, whose office is at the ISU Extension Northeast Iowa Research farm near Nashua. “I don’t think we’re looking at a bumper crop in this area, but just a normal crop, a typical harvest. Overall, the crop looks pretty good right now.”
 

