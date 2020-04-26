A ‘pool-less’ summer?

New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer would take a June snowstorm over what’s transpiring this year at the Mikkelson Park pool his department runs.

“Seriously, we joked about that May snowstorm a few years back,” he said, “but even a June storm would beat this. We’ve never been through something like this. I mean I’ve never gone into May wondering are we going to open the pool or not?”

At the Parks and Recreation Department, not only is spring on hold but so, too, is summer.

For more on this story see the April 28 Tribune.