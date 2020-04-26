Home / News / A ‘pool-less’ summer?
The status of the New Hampton Municipal Pool, seen from the top of the drop slide, remains very much up in the air this year because of concerns about the Coronavirus and the availability of staff to work at the facility that is a popular Mikkelson Park attraction each summer.

A ‘pool-less’ summer?

Sun, 04/26/2020 - 6:09pm Bob Fenske
Parks and Recreation director faces quandary when it comes to opening up pool
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer would take a June snowstorm over what’s transpiring this year at the Mikkelson Park pool his department runs.

“Seriously, we joked about that May snowstorm a few years back,” he said, “but even a June storm would beat this. We’ve never been through something like this. I mean I’ve never gone into May wondering are we going to open the pool or not?”

At the Parks and Recreation Department, not only is spring on hold but so, too, is summer.

For more on this story see the April 28 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

