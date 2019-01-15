‘Project Runway’ students get early start on J-Term

Even though they didn’t have to, students in the “Project Runway” J-Term class at New Hampton High School met before Christmas, decided which “look” they’d like to create, and what fabric it would require.

“Last year I chose Spandex material,” said Alabama Brummond, in her second year in the two-week, immersive J-Term class, “Project Runway,” a nod to a fashion design-focused television show. “We had to put paper under the fabric on the sewing machine because the fabric was getting sucked in,” referring to the motion of the machine’s tractor feed that moves the fabric along under the presser foot.

