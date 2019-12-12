Home / News / The ‘simplicity’ makes Breakfast with Santa special

The ‘simplicity’ makes Breakfast with Santa special

Thu, 12/12/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Santa, breakfast on tap for Community Center Saturday
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer knows it sounds corny, but he believes the reason Breakfast with Santa always draws a big crowd every single year is that it’s … well, just simple.

“I think people really like it because it gives them a sense of helping out,” he said of the event that will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the New Hampton Community Center. “They come, they drop off a can of soup or anything else for the food pantry, have a little breakfast, talk to the big guy and head home. But they feel good afterward, if that makes any sense.”

Breakfast with Santa has been held for the past dozen or so years, and no matter the weather, it always fills the community center.

For more on this story see the December 10 Tribune.

