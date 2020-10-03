‘Transportation equity’ helps area districts

Although New Hampton and Turkey Valley Superintendent Jay Jurrens would like to see state lawmakers act relatively soon on a program that provides initiatives to school districts that share administrators, he will laud them on another issue.

In fact, he did so Saturday morning when he publicly thanked State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, and State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, for supporting “transportation equity funding” during a legislative forum held in New Hampton.

“That has been very good for districts like ours,” Jurrens said. “It’s simply more fair. Everyone’s at the average now. When you have districts spending literally hundreds more dollar per student just to get them to and from school, that’s going to cut down on your general fund spending for education.”

For more on this story see the March 10 Tribune.