‘Walk through’ will give city expert advice

Nashua City Clerk John Ott knows Nashua has a lot of positives going for it when it comes to tourism.

The city is home to a beautiful park, complete with a lake provided by the dam on the Cedar River. Just outside the city sits the famed Little Brown Church. And the Avenue of the Saints provides easy access to and from the city.

“We have the potential to bring people to our city,” Ott said, “and we want to work on reaching our potential. That’s one reason we’re doing this.”

And “this” is a “Downtown Walk Around Visit” on Tuesday that will be conducted by two downtown revitalization specialists from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Downtown Resource Center.

The City Council on Monday night approved spending $300 for the “walk through” which will include a quick, on-site study of the downtown, a public presentation at the end of the visit and a written summary that will help Nashua with its planning efforts.

