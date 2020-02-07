That’s a wrap ... finally

The strangest academic year in the history of Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools finally came to an end this past Sunday.

Forty-two days after commencement was supposed to be held inside the high school gymnasium, 33 seniors received their diplomas on the track at the school’s football field.

It may have looked different and been held at a different location, but some things never change. For example, silly string made an appearance at the end of the ceremony. For another, there were enough pictures taken to fill every scrapbook in the state of Iowa.

In the end, though, it was still about getting that diploma, even though let’s face it, this year was like no other.

Students departed school on Friday, March 13, and had little reason to believe they wouldn’t be back on the following Monday.

Instead, as we all know, this little pandemic we’re going through messed everything up.

