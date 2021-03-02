107 never looked so good!

A party for Paul Hassman’s 107th birthday was on Saturday, Jan. 23rd at 10 a.m. Five children and three spouses celebrated with him “through a window” at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Because of COVID, Paul was inside, and the guests were outside.

Presents were opened, and two letters were read, one from a grandson Daniel Hassman of South Africa; and the other from Gordon Hassman, a son in Los Angeles. Many others sent birthday wishes.

In addition to the five children attending, the three spouses were Janice Hassman (Kevin); Kathleen Hassman (John); and Linnea Hassman (Gene).

Paul was born in 1914, more than six months before World War I started, and he attended New Hampton High School, where he was a state wrestling champion and the school’s first-ever FFA state officer.

And he’s probably going to be the most active centenarian you’ll ever meet. So congrats Paul, and here’s to 108!