107 never looked so good!

A party for Paul Hassman’s 107th birthday was held on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehab Center, where his five children — (from left) Gene Hassman, Kevin Hassman, Rebecca Hassman Splittstoesser, John Hassman and Ray Hassman — pose for a picture with their dad as he celebrates his big day.

Wed, 02/03/2021 - 3:20pm Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

A party for Paul Hassman’s 107th birthday was on Saturday, Jan. 23rd at 10 a.m.  Five children and three spouses celebrated with him “through a window” at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehab Center.  

Because of COVID, Paul was inside, and the guests were outside.   

Presents were opened, and two letters were read, one from a grandson Daniel Hassman of South Africa; and the other from Gordon Hassman, a son in Los Angeles.  Many others sent birthday wishes.

In addition to the five children attending, the three spouses were Janice Hassman (Kevin); Kathleen Hassman (John); and Linnea Hassman (Gene).

Paul was born in 1914, more than six months before World War I started, and he attended New Hampton High School, where he was a state wrestling champion and the school’s first-ever FFA state officer.

And he’s probably going to be the most active centenarian you’ll ever meet. So congrats Paul, and here’s to 108!

 

