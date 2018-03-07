2020 presidential race arrives in New Hampton

A little-known Maryland congressman became the first presidential candidate to visit New Hampton as the 2020 presidential campaign kicked off, if you will, on Friday night.

John Delaney, though, said there’s a reason he began his campaign for the White House a year ago.

“This is obviously an important state and one of the best things about the Iowa caucuses is that it gives a chance for candidates like me to meet face-to-face with people like you,” he said to the dozen or so people gathered in the “back room” of the New Hampton Diner. “It allows us to have a conversation.”

