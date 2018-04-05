30 families served by youth fundraiser

Bake sale items, dinner and the beautiful weather made the St. Michael’s Spaghetti Supper a hit for the annual St. Michael’s Catholic Church Youth fundraiser.

Desserts, breadsticks and spaghetti were served by the youth of the church while community members gathered for great conversation and a meal.

The youth religious education program currently serves around 55 children and 30 families which are great numbers since the church only holds mass two times a month.

— For more on this story, see the May 3 Nashua Reporter.