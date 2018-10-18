Home / News / 346 bridge done, focus shifts to lane reduction

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 4:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

With work done on the Highway 346 bridge, the focus area of the Iowa Department of Transportation shifts eastward along 346 to a lane reduction from four to three, between Greeley and Amherst near the 218 overpass.
With the Cedar River Bridge, the DOT replaced some expansion joints, which means when the temperature fluctuates it gives the bridge deck room to move without causing damage, said New Hampton DOT resident construction engineer Ron Loecher.
Back in April, DOT Assistant District Engineer David Little reminded City Council members of the project, of which he had alerted a previous council a year ago.
