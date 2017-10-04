4-H grows experiences with Iowa Legislators

Expanding knowledge of state government and policy makers in Des Moines were the focus of the March 8 visit to the Iowa State Capitol by twenty 4-H’ers and four adults. 4-H’ers, staff and volunteers represented Chickasaw, Clayton, and Fayette Counties. Youth and adults took a sixty minute tour of the century-old capitol building featuring a 275-foot gold-leafed dome, grand staircase, marble, and ornate woodwork. Their Capitol tour also included a visit to the old Supreme Court chambers, the five-story law library, the Secretary of State’s office, a scale model of Battleship Iowa, and a collection of first-lady dolls.Youth and adults were prepared to engage in exclusive conversations with Iowa Legislators related to committee structure; however, due to unexpected session debates, those conversations could not happen.The ISU Extension & Outreach 4-H Citizenship Program in Region 4 was organized in 2009 for youth in grades 7-12 to broaden their knowledge of citizenship and leadership. The program was designed with a two-year projected plan. The first year, members learn about local, area, and state government along with a trip to the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines to meet with local government officials. During the second year, youth learn about federal government through monthly program meetings and travel to Washington DC. For more information about the 4-H Citizenship Group or joining 4-H, contact the Chickasaw County Extension and Outreach Office at 641-394-2174.