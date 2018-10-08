Home / News / 4-H hall honors its own

4-H hall honors its own

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Reception Aug. 19 to celebrate youth specialist
Mira Schmitt-Cash

As a 4-H youth specialist for Iowa State University for more than 17 years, Kendra Crooks covers six counties while working to help make the 4-H program all it can be. Prior, she served Chickasaw County Extension in the “program assistant” position, which is now called “county youth coordinator” and held by Jaci Tweeten.
The Crooks were notified at the Chickasaw County 4-H Achievement Show award ceremony on July 15 that they were nominated for the 4-H Hall of Fame.
A formal ceremony and reception during the Iowa State Fair will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 at the Iowa 4-H Building on the fairgrounds in Des Moines.
