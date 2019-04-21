43 participate in Poker Run for Plainfield Days

Plainfield residents braved the windy weather on Saturday [April 13] while having a full day of shopping and fun.

The Plainfield City-Wide garage sales started the morning for spring cleaners and shoppers alike.

Plainfield Days Committee members began their busy day by welcoming shoppers with food and drinks while raising funds for the annual Plainfield Days in July.

In the afternoon the wind kept blowing for their annual Plainfield Days Poker Run which was held on Saturday afternoon. Committee members welcomed 43 participants who were willing to brave the weather for some fun.

