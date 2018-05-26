Home / News / 48 graduate from Nashua-Plainfield

48 graduate from Nashua-Plainfield

Sat, 05/26/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Tree metaphor proves apt in Lines speech
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Forty-eight graduates were honored in the Class of 2018 Commencement at Nashua-Plainfield High School on Sunday. Forty-seven walked across the stage since one, Nathan Schilling, graduated after the previous semester, and was stationed with the Army at Fort Sam Houston.
Following tunes of “Pomp and Circumstance” from the N-P band and “For Just a Little While” from the choir, a three-part commencement address was delivered by Caleb Lines, Kimberly Rick and Aubrey Olson.
In his speech, Lines highlighted a simple yet buoyant nature metaphor.
— For more on this story, see the May 24 Nashua Reporter.

