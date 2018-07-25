Home / News / 5 treated after pileup on South Linn

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 12:35pm Bob Fenske

Five individuals were taken to the hospital, treated for apparent minor injuries and released after a four-vehicle accident that occurred on South Linn Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Reed Palo said.
Three cars had come to a stop. A fourth was unable to stop and struck the vehicle in front of it, driving the three stopped vehicles into each other.
The driver at fault has been cited for following too closely.
Details are pending completion of an accident report, as of Wednesday morning.
