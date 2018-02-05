Home / News / Absentee ballots may be requested for June 5 primary

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske

Absentee ballots for the June 5 Primary Election are available at the Auditor’s Office. Voters can come to the Auditor’s Office during regular office hours to vote in person starting May 7. The last day to vote an absentee ballot in person in the Auditor’s Office is Monday, June 4, at 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots to be mailed must be requested in writing. Forms are available through either websites: http://www.chickasawcoia.org or https://sos.iowa.gov. Follow the links to print an absentee ballot request form.
Be sure to designate either a Democratic, Republican or Libertarian ballot on the request form and provide Iowa Driver’s License/ Non-Operating ID number or Voter ID PIN number on the request.
— For more on this story, see the May 1 New Hampton Tribune.

Previous issues
