Absentee ballots now available

Absentee ballots for the New Hampton School Special Election are available at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office. Voters may vote at the polls on Election Day, request a ballot by mail, or vote in person at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse.Polls will open at Noon and close at 8 p.m.The deadline to vote in the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office is Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at 11 a.m.To receive an absentee ballot by mail, voters may submit an official Absentee Ballot Request form to the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office. The forms can be found at www.sos.state.ia.us and www.chickasawcoia.org or the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office.A handwritten request (NOT LESS THAN A 3 X 5 CARD) can be accepted if it includes name, complete address, date of birth, date or name of election, address to send the ballot if different than residential address and the voter’s signature.The deadline for accepting a request to mail a ballot is Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at 5 p.m.It is possible to fax or e-mail your absentee ballot request form; however, the original document must be delivered in person by the time the polls close on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 or be postmarked on or before Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for the ballot to be counted. The Auditor’s Office fax number is 641-394-5541 and e-mail address is: ccauditor@hotmail.com.Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned to the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office.Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 and received before the canvass. Ballots returned in person must be delivered to the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office before 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 2017, Election Day.Absentee ballots may not be turned in at the polling place, except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person.