Lavonne Suhr is all focus as the Fredericksburg woman takes part in the AgOlympics Saturday afternoon.

Achievement Show that is all about kids ends fun run

Tue, 07/16/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

As Lavonne Suhr made her way through the AgOlympics obstacle course, she looked at the photographer, smiled and delivered a warning.

“Karma is …”

Both busted out laughing, although the photographer is watching his back this week because of the photo that appears on page 8 of this edition of the Tribune.

Still, the point of this story is this: All week long at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua, folks we talked to about why they’re involved in the Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA Achievement Show said the work they put into the fair was worth it because of the “kids.”

For more on this story see the July 16 Tribune.

