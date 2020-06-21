Achievement Show will go on

There will be a Chickasaw County 4-H and FFA Achievement Show in 2020.

And it will be held at the Big Four Fairgrounds in Nashua, or at least most of it will

After that, it won’t look anything like past shows.

“Maybe one of the advantages I have is I wasn’t here for last year’s fair,” Chickasaw County ISU Extension Youth Coordinator Eleni Parsons said, “so I don’t know what it was supposed to look like. I do know we still want to give our kids an experience that only a fair does.”

There are plenty of changes on tap, staring with the fact that the Achievement Show will be closed to the pubic. Then there is the fact that not a single animal will be housed on the fairgrounds during the fair. And the Static Show that includes all the non-livestock projects like photography, sewing and cooking will actually be held in New Hampton.

— For more on this story, see the June 18 Reporter and the June 23 Tribune