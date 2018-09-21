Adaptable homecoming

The one thing that is true during every homecoming week is nothing is normal, and 2018 was certainly no exception at Nashua-Plainfield.

But this current group of Huskies, especially two brothers, are adaptable.

When homecoming king candidate Caleb Ulrichs couldn’t make it to the coronation ceremony, his younger brother, Keegan, stepped in and, in the end, received the crown that he delivered to his brother.

Caleb Ulrichs and Brianna Bienemann were crowned king and queen, and the good news is Ulrichs, who is undergoing treatments for leukemia, was able to make it back for the homecoming dance and enjoy his night with family and friends.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 20 Nashua Reporter.