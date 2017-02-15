ADM set to close facility in the city

New Hampton’s ADM facility, which has a long history in the city, will shuttering its doors this spring, the city’s economic development director confirmed last week.Tammy Robinson said her office has received a request from officials at the plant that manufactures feed to provide “rapid-response” services for the 17 employees effected by the plant closing.“Anytime we lose a business, it’s not a good thing,” Robinson said, “but at the same time, there are good jobs available right here and we’ve had several companies already talk to us about the availability of the workers.”For the complete story see the 2/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.