Home / News / ADM set to close facility in the city

ADM set to close facility in the city

Wed, 02/15/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s ADM facility, which has a long history in the city, will shuttering its doors this spring, the city’s economic development director confirmed last week.Tammy Robinson said her office has received a request from officials at the plant that manufactures feed to provide “rapid-response” services for the 17 employees effected by the plant closing.“Anytime we lose a business, it’s not a good thing,” Robinson said, “but at the same time, there are good jobs available right here and we’ve had several companies already talk to us about the availability of the workers.”For the complete story see the 2/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here