Home / News / Adulting isn’t easy!

Adulting isn’t easy!

Sun, 04/21/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Students find out the real world can be challenging
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School senior Nolan Usher looked at his “financial records” Wednesday afternoon and came to a quick conclusion.
“I don’t have enough money,” he said with a laugh. “I got to be honest with you, this adult stuff isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”
He wasn’t alone; in other words, the Iowa BIG North’s annual “Adulting 101” was an eye-opener for seniors who, one month from today [Friday], will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
“There’s a lot that goes into it,” Kori Jirak said. “Mortgages, car payments, insurance … my brain is kind of on overload.”
For a day, the seniors of New Hampton High were 28-year-old adults, dealing with everyday life.
— For more on this story, see the April 19 New Hampton Tribune. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here