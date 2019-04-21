Adulting isn’t easy!

New Hampton High School senior Nolan Usher looked at his “financial records” Wednesday afternoon and came to a quick conclusion.

“I don’t have enough money,” he said with a laugh. “I got to be honest with you, this adult stuff isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

He wasn’t alone; in other words, the Iowa BIG North’s annual “Adulting 101” was an eye-opener for seniors who, one month from today [Friday], will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

“There’s a lot that goes into it,” Kori Jirak said. “Mortgages, car payments, insurance … my brain is kind of on overload.”

For a day, the seniors of New Hampton High were 28-year-old adults, dealing with everyday life.

