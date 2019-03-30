Adults enjoy painting class at Nashua Library
Sat, 03/30/2019 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
By:
Jennifer Lantz
Although Nashua Public Library Director Heather Hackman plans many children’s events, last Saturday morning, it was the adults’ turn.
Spring flowers and blue skies were painted at the library on Saturday morning as friends, mothers and daughters joined in the fun and let their creativity grow.
Hackman drew a flower on each canvas for everyone to paint differently.
