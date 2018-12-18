After 30 years, it’s time for this firefighter

Something’s missing for John Bear this month, and it’s taking a little time for the New Hampton resident to get used to not having a pager attached to his hip virtually 24/7.

“I’ve been carrying one of these around forever it seems like,” Bear said as he pointed to his pager during an interview last month, “and it’s going to be weird not carrying one of these around. It’s been there for so long, it feels like a part of me.”

But the longtime New Hampton Community Schools’ custodian handed his pager in at the end of last month when he retired from the New Hampton Fire Department after more than 30 years of service.

