After 51-plus years, it's time to retire

For 51-plus years, the bank has been a constant in Judy Hoffman's life so it's understandable that she feels a little trepidation about Dec. 29.

That's "R-Day." That's the last day she will head to Luana Savings Bank for work. When she departs that Friday afternoon, she will be retired.

"Oh, in some ways I am looking forward to it," she said last week, "but I am a little nervous about it, too."

She paused for a moment and smiled.

"I need to find a few things to do. I can't just sit around the house all day, do you know what I mean?"

It, in so many ways, has been a remarkable career for Hoffman.

She graduated from New Hampton High School in the spring of 1966, and that fall - Oct. 1 to be exact - she went to work in the bookkeeping department at First National Bank.

"I needed a job," she said, "and I figured I would be there for a little while but 51 years? Goodness no. I would have thought you were off your rocker if you would have told me that back then."

The bank moved a couple of months later, the name has changed a couple of times since, but Hoffman has been a mainstay.

