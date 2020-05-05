After further review, Chickasaw County remains at five COVID-19 positive tests

Chickasaw County Public Health officials announced Wednesday morning that a COVID-19 positive case was incorrectly credited to Chickasaw Coiunty on Tuesday.

In a press release, officials said that further investigation showed that the person lives outside of the county, and that the error came from an address that was incorrectly entered into the Iowa Disease Surveillance System (IDSS).

Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter also said Tuesday that residents should be looking out for the well-being of their friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health or addiction issues.

“Life has completely changed for many of us because of COVID-19,” said Welter. “Social distancing guidelines are good for helping to slow the spread of the virus, but can be difficult for many, especially if it means isolation from family, friends or co-workers.”