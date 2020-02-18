After further review, city taxes to go up

New Hampton property owners will see an increase in their property tax bills, after all, if the proposed budget that will have two public hearings next month is approved by the City Council.

That’s because the City Council, after going into a closed session earlier this month, approved an emergency levy of 27 cents per $1,000 valuation and also increased the city’s proposed 2020-21 FICA/IPERS levy by almost 50 cents to $1.2022 to “have funds available in the event the city of New Hampton is required to contribute for the ambulance service funding.”

During a Finance Committee meeting last month, Chairperson Scott Perkins said that the city’s proposed budget would result in a property owner’s city portion of the tax bill dropping as long as their property’s assessed value was the same in 2020-21 as it was this year.

