Ambulance Council meetings drew huge crowds throughout the spring.

After long deadlock, ambulance deal struck

Sat, 01/04/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske

It was a saga that actually began at the end of 2018 when Chickasaw Ambulance Service owner and operator Jeremy McGrath notified Chickasaw County Ambulance Council Chairman Steve Geerts that he was going to opt out of its contract.

And for the next six months — and beyond really — the ambulance issue dominated the front page of this newspaper and concerns grew that the county may be left without a local ambulance service.

In the end, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors agreed to a two-year deal with the service that would provide $165,000 in funding this fiscal year and $195,000 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

