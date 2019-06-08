After slow start, warm July leads to a pool rebound

In sports, it’s called the sophomore slump, and New Hampton Parks and Recreation officials were a little worried that was what the city’s pool was going through in the first month of the “swimming season.”

Attendance was down a year after the New Hampton Municipal Pool had a banner year in large part because of the $725,000 renovation project that added a slash pad, a drop slide, a toddler slide and several “pool toys” to the facility that opened in the 1930s.

“The big thing was we couldn’t buy a decent day in June,” Parks and Recreation Program Manager Tara Hackman said. “We figured the weather would straighten out, but yes, you always worry.”

