After slow start, warm July leads to a pool rebound

After a slow start to the 2019 pool season caused mostly by cold June temperatures, attendance picked up dramatically in July.

Tue, 08/06/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

In sports, it’s called the sophomore slump, and New Hampton Parks and Recreation officials were a little worried that was what the city’s pool was going through in the first month of the “swimming season.”

Attendance was down a year after the New Hampton Municipal Pool had a banner year in large part because of the $725,000 renovation project that added a slash pad, a drop slide, a toddler slide and several “pool toys” to the facility that opened in the 1930s.

“The big thing was we couldn’t buy a decent day in June,” Parks and Recreation Program Manager Tara Hackman said. “We figured the weather would straighten out, but yes, you always worry.”

For more on this story see the August 6 Tribune.

