After tough winter, county road budget needs amending

The Chickasaw County Secondary Roads expenditures budgeted for the current fiscal year will increase by $270,000, the County Board of Supervisors heard when setting a budget hearing for Monday, May 6 at 9:15 a.m. in the boardroom.

It also heard about transfers for a tentative grant to County Conservation and to the Ambulance Council.

“Roads and transportation,” county budget line 22, is being published to increase by $270,000, which breaks down to rock costs of $150,000, snow removal costs of $80,000 and equipment costs of $40,000 which is the difference between swapping the timing of purchasing a truck budgeted this year to next fiscal year and an excavator that was moved to this year’s budget.

County Engineer Dusten Rolando said the $80,000 for snow removal was “basically for plowing and blading.”

