An afternoon of tea and conversation

Tea, cookies and prizes - oh my!The sixth annual Ladies Tea Party was held Saturday at the Upham Memorial Library in Fredericksburg with 24 ladies coming out to celebrate the occasion.Library Director Katie Rich said years ago there was an interest for a way for women to get together and spend some time for themselves.“I thought tea parties were a fun answer,” said Rich.Tea parties are also a way to get multi-generations together.“The little ones can see how the older ones are polite and proper in this setting,” said Rich.For the complete story see the 5/19/2017 New Hampton Tribune.